All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 334 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
334 15th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

334 15th Street

334 15th Street · (347) 768-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

334 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Please contact me for details.

Beautiful two bedroom apartment with modern renovations and pre-war detail now available. The over-sized living room has a decorative fireplace and possesses three substantial bay windows, illuminating the space. Original pocket doors separate the living area and kitchen. Windowed and featuring stainless steel appliances, the updated kitchen also comes with a dishwasher.

The master bedroom features exposed brick and a skylight. The second bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed plus furniture. Each bedroom overlooks the south facing garden and is bright and sunny all day. The windowed stainless steel kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher. Hardwood floors are located throughout. Conveniently located in South Park Slope, transportation, entertainment and restaurants are steps away.,Spectacular brand new 2 bedroom unit right off of 7th avenue. This third floor unit has been gutted to the studs and everything has been replaced brand new and with high end finishes in mind. Attention to detail and consideration for every tenants enjoyment of the unit has been taken here.
Hardwood floors throughout the large living room with facade fireplace and original mantle piece. Several windows in the front, facing living room allows for excellent natural sunlight inside the unit. The kitchen has custom designed cabinetry and granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel, top of the line appliances are being installed for you to be able to make wonderful meals for family and guests. A 3 shelf unit within the hallway gives you fantastic space to display decorations or extra kitchen storage.
While this unit does not have a washer dryer inside of it, the laundry mat around the corner offers free pickup and delivery, for your convenience. The smaller of the two bedrooms can fit a full sized bed comfortably and has a large closet for storage. The window within this bedroom lets in lots of light and the bedroom have hardwood floors. The larger bedroom has an extra large closet along with a beautiful facade fireplace and mantle, along with a gorgeous mirror portrait over the fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 15th Street have any available units?
334 15th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 15th Street have?
Some of 334 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 334 15th Street offer parking?
No, 334 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 15th Street have a pool?
No, 334 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 334 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity