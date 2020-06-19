334 15th Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Please contact me for details.



Beautiful two bedroom apartment with modern renovations and pre-war detail now available. The over-sized living room has a decorative fireplace and possesses three substantial bay windows, illuminating the space. Original pocket doors separate the living area and kitchen. Windowed and featuring stainless steel appliances, the updated kitchen also comes with a dishwasher.



The master bedroom features exposed brick and a skylight. The second bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed plus furniture. Each bedroom overlooks the south facing garden and is bright and sunny all day. The windowed stainless steel kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher. Hardwood floors are located throughout. Conveniently located in South Park Slope, transportation, entertainment and restaurants are steps away.,Spectacular brand new 2 bedroom unit right off of 7th avenue. This third floor unit has been gutted to the studs and everything has been replaced brand new and with high end finishes in mind. Attention to detail and consideration for every tenants enjoyment of the unit has been taken here.

Hardwood floors throughout the large living room with facade fireplace and original mantle piece. Several windows in the front, facing living room allows for excellent natural sunlight inside the unit. The kitchen has custom designed cabinetry and granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel, top of the line appliances are being installed for you to be able to make wonderful meals for family and guests. A 3 shelf unit within the hallway gives you fantastic space to display decorations or extra kitchen storage.

While this unit does not have a washer dryer inside of it, the laundry mat around the corner offers free pickup and delivery, for your convenience. The smaller of the two bedrooms can fit a full sized bed comfortably and has a large closet for storage. The window within this bedroom lets in lots of light and the bedroom have hardwood floors. The larger bedroom has an extra large closet along with a beautiful facade fireplace and mantle, along with a gorgeous mirror portrait over the fireplace.