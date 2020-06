Amenities

This recently renovated two bedroom is open concept with a beautiful kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, microwave and granite counter tops. The spacious living area has exposed brick and three huge windows. The second bedroom is perfect for an office, child's bedroom or guest room. This gem also has central air conditioning. Please call me for more details or to schedule a viewing.