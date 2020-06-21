All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 333 Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
333 Grand Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

333 Grand Avenue

333 Grand Avenue · (212) 381-6543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
As you enter into this peaceful duplex you're greeted by your own private foyer. A spacious layout is illuminated by the beautiful quality of light streaming in through ample windows. This 1,050 square foot, two bed and one and half bath offers the best of both worlds with the feel of a townhouse paired with the modernity of a new condo. You'll enjoy the open kitchen's full-size stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The apartment also has central heating and cooling and an in-unit washer and dryer. Access to a private rooftop provides a quiet oasis for relaxation and views of downtown, along with a secure parking space for the ultimate convenience!

Located in the heart of Clinton Hill, you're close to the best that this neighborhood has to offer. Premier dining options such as Emily, Fulton Grand, and Sisters are all at your doorstep. With convenient access to both the C and G trains, a morning commute to Manhattan or farther into Brooklyn is effortless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Grand Avenue have any available units?
333 Grand Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 333 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 333 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 333 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 333 Grand Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity