333 Grand Avenue

As you enter into this peaceful duplex you're greeted by your own private foyer. A spacious layout is illuminated by the beautiful quality of light streaming in through ample windows. This 1,050 square foot, two bed and one and half bath offers the best of both worlds with the feel of a townhouse paired with the modernity of a new condo. You'll enjoy the open kitchen's full-size stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The apartment also has central heating and cooling and an in-unit washer and dryer. Access to a private rooftop provides a quiet oasis for relaxation and views of downtown, along with a secure parking space for the ultimate convenience!



Located in the heart of Clinton Hill, you're close to the best that this neighborhood has to offer. Premier dining options such as Emily, Fulton Grand, and Sisters are all at your doorstep. With convenient access to both the C and G trains, a morning commute to Manhattan or farther into Brooklyn is effortless.