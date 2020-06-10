All apartments in Brooklyn
330 E 46th St Apt 5C
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

330 E 46th St Apt 5C

330 East 46th Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

330 East 46th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Apartment is in Midtown East !!
Spacious and sunny 1# bedroom apartment is available for rent. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. Off street parking spaces, central ac, In unit washer and dryer hook up , Bath with marble floor and tile tub surround, The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Fireplace in living room, separate storage space, pristine kitchen with new stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry. Walk to restaurants, shops, cleary square. Close to commuter stops and major public transportation.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have any available units?
330 E 46th St Apt 5C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have?
Some of 330 E 46th St Apt 5C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 E 46th St Apt 5C currently offering any rent specials?
330 E 46th St Apt 5C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E 46th St Apt 5C pet-friendly?
No, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C offer parking?
No, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C does not offer parking.
Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have a pool?
No, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C does not have a pool.
Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have accessible units?
No, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 E 46th St Apt 5C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 E 46th St Apt 5C has units with air conditioning.
