330 E 46th St Apt 5C

Fantastic Apartment is in Midtown East !!

Spacious and sunny 1# bedroom apartment is available for rent. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. Off street parking spaces, central ac, In unit washer and dryer hook up , Bath with marble floor and tile tub surround, The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Fireplace in living room, separate storage space, pristine kitchen with new stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry. Walk to restaurants, shops, cleary square. Close to commuter stops and major public transportation.

