329 3rd Street

This perfect two bedroom in Park Slope is conveniently located near everything you need and more, the building is just right across the street from The Old Stone House also known as Washington Park, one of the largest parks in Park Slope. The bedrooms are great in size with closets in each room, hardwood floors throughout the unit with a cute cozy kitchen that opens up to the living room/dining room area, the breakfast bar is perfect for your morning coffee, large high ceilings, a full size bathroom with laundry and bike storage in the basement. The private outdoor space is also accessibly through the basement and is perfect for summer get together's. Heat and how water included in the rent, Cats okay but no dogs allowed in the building. Available for a July 1 move in.