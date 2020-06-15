All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
329 3rd Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

329 3rd Street

329 3rd Street · (347) 335-7721
Location

329 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bike storage
This perfect two bedroom in Park Slope is conveniently located near everything you need and more, the building is just right across the street from The Old Stone House also known as Washington Park, one of the largest parks in Park Slope. The bedrooms are great in size with closets in each room, hardwood floors throughout the unit with a cute cozy kitchen that opens up to the living room/dining room area, the breakfast bar is perfect for your morning coffee, large high ceilings, a full size bathroom with laundry and bike storage in the basement. The private outdoor space is also accessibly through the basement and is perfect for summer get together's. Heat and how water included in the rent, Cats okay but no dogs allowed in the building. Available for a July 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 3rd Street have any available units?
329 3rd Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 329 3rd Street have?
Some of 329 3rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 329 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 329 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 329 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 329 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
