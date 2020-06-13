All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 315 Garfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
315 Garfield Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

315 Garfield Place

315 Garfield Place · (646) 293-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

315 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
alarm system
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Luxuriously appointed 1 bedroom + den 1,000 sq ft top floor through rental in C.P.H Gilbert Mansion off Prospect Park West and Garfield Place. Located in prime Park Slope steps into Prospect Park. Triple-A location, impeccably maintained. This gracious apartment features expansive living room. 10x18 kitchen. Large 14x18 bedroom overlooking a lush garden with large bathroom + cozy office/den. Other features include beautiful original wood floors, central AC, alarm system, washer & dryer, and high-speed internet. Convenient to 2, 3, 4, 5, Q, B, F, and G subway, Prospect Park is few steps away, all the fantastic restaurants, cafes, shopping, and farmer's market is nearby. $3,650 plus utilities. Available July, 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Garfield Place have any available units?
315 Garfield Place has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Garfield Place have?
Some of 315 Garfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
315 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 315 Garfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 315 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 315 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 315 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Garfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 315 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 315 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 315 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Garfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Garfield Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 315 Garfield Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity