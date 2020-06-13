315 Garfield Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities alarm system internet access

Luxuriously appointed 1 bedroom + den 1,000 sq ft top floor through rental in C.P.H Gilbert Mansion off Prospect Park West and Garfield Place. Located in prime Park Slope steps into Prospect Park. Triple-A location, impeccably maintained. This gracious apartment features expansive living room. 10x18 kitchen. Large 14x18 bedroom overlooking a lush garden with large bathroom + cozy office/den. Other features include beautiful original wood floors, central AC, alarm system, washer & dryer, and high-speed internet. Convenient to 2, 3, 4, 5, Q, B, F, and G subway, Prospect Park is few steps away, all the fantastic restaurants, cafes, shopping, and farmer's market is nearby. $3,650 plus utilities. Available July, 1st.