Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:15 PM

315 15th street

315 15th Street · (917) 846-7901
Location

315 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny and Serene
This lovey top floor 1.5 bedroom apartment runs the entire length of this beautiful private house. Tenant has their own entrance, separate kitchen with dishwasher, plenty of storage and a washer dryer!
The master bedroom with a built-in book shelf and original tin ceiling can fit a queen or king size bed and overlooks a beautifully landscaped garden.
The interior room, ideal for a work space, den or baby's room, can fit a double bed and has a closet. Glass pane French doors separate it from the very large living room with its custom built closet and three large, south facing windows.
The floors are all refinished. The bathroom has lovely tiles and a gorgeous claw foot tub.
Three stained glass skylights, a great deal of original detail and fixtures, two ceiling fans and beautifully painted rooms make this no ordinary rental. It is a home.
Located in prime Park Slope on a quiet, tree lined street, this South Slope gem is near absolutely everything!

Heat and hot water included
Pets ok on approval with a deposit.
Available January 1st

One Month broker's fee for direct applicants

*Please note: applicants must have good credit
Email me for a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 15th street have any available units?
315 15th street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 15th street have?
Some of 315 15th street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 15th street currently offering any rent specials?
315 15th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 15th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 15th street is pet friendly.
Does 315 15th street offer parking?
No, 315 15th street does not offer parking.
Does 315 15th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 15th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 15th street have a pool?
No, 315 15th street does not have a pool.
Does 315 15th street have accessible units?
No, 315 15th street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 15th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 15th street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 15th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 15th street does not have units with air conditioning.
