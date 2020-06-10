315 15th street

Amenities

Sunny and Serene

This lovey top floor 1.5 bedroom apartment runs the entire length of this beautiful private house. Tenant has their own entrance, separate kitchen with dishwasher, plenty of storage and a washer dryer!

The master bedroom with a built-in book shelf and original tin ceiling can fit a queen or king size bed and overlooks a beautifully landscaped garden.

The interior room, ideal for a work space, den or baby's room, can fit a double bed and has a closet. Glass pane French doors separate it from the very large living room with its custom built closet and three large, south facing windows.

The floors are all refinished. The bathroom has lovely tiles and a gorgeous claw foot tub.

Three stained glass skylights, a great deal of original detail and fixtures, two ceiling fans and beautifully painted rooms make this no ordinary rental. It is a home.

Located in prime Park Slope on a quiet, tree lined street, this South Slope gem is near absolutely everything!



Heat and hot water included

Pets ok on approval with a deposit.

Available January 1st



