311 Jefferson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park yoga

Giant 2 bedroom unit just blocks to the L train at Jefferson Ave and Maria Hernandez Park and dog run. Floor through layout with Queen size bedrooms at opposite end of the unit for added privacy, plus a full sized room in the center that can be used as a guest room or office space. Updated bathroom. High ceilings. Open style kitchen and living room with plenty of space for both dining and living set up, lots of room to socialize. Roof access with lower Manhattan view.



Local restaurants, grocery, bars, yoga studio.



Only 1st months rent and a one month deposit to move in.

No Broker Fee. 6 month lease to start, then month to month after.



Must have good credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent.

Guarantors accepted.