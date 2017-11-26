All apartments in Brooklyn
311 Jefferson St
311 Jefferson St

311 Jefferson Street · (347) 735-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
yoga
Giant 2 bedroom unit just blocks to the L train at Jefferson Ave and Maria Hernandez Park and dog run. Floor through layout with Queen size bedrooms at opposite end of the unit for added privacy, plus a full sized room in the center that can be used as a guest room or office space. Updated bathroom. High ceilings. Open style kitchen and living room with plenty of space for both dining and living set up, lots of room to socialize. Roof access with lower Manhattan view. 

Local restaurants, grocery, bars, yoga studio.

Only 1st months rent and a one month deposit to move in. 
No Broker Fee. 6 month lease to start, then month to month after. 

Must have good credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent. 
Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Jefferson St have any available units?
311 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 311 Jefferson St have?
Some of 311 Jefferson St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
311 Jefferson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 311 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 311 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 311 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 311 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 311 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 311 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
