311 Adelphi Street

Beautiful, sun drenched, 1.5 bedroom in the heart of Fort Greene. This apartment is located in a lovely brownstone on the top floor. The open layout allows for the space to be used in a number of ways. The apartment has original hardwood floors. The kitchen was recently updated and has space for an 8 person eat in table, ideal for those that love to cook. The middle room can easily be used as a tv room or an office area. The front room can be used as an entertainment room. The bedroom is attached to the front room and fits a queen size bed and has two closets. The bathroom is close to the entrance of the apartment and has a washer/ dryer. Contact me now to see the space, you don't want to miss it!



Pets are on approval!