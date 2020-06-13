All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
311 Adelphi Street
311 Adelphi Street

311 Adelphi Street · (212) 913-9058
Brooklyn
Fort Greene
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

311 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Beautiful, sun drenched, 1.5 bedroom in the heart of Fort Greene. This apartment is located in a lovely brownstone on the top floor. The open layout allows for the space to be used in a number of ways. The apartment has original hardwood floors. The kitchen was recently updated and has space for an 8 person eat in table, ideal for those that love to cook. The middle room can easily be used as a tv room or an office area. The front room can be used as an entertainment room. The bedroom is attached to the front room and fits a queen size bed and has two closets. The bathroom is close to the entrance of the apartment and has a washer/ dryer. Contact me now to see the space, you don't want to miss it!

Pets are on approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Adelphi Street have any available units?
311 Adelphi Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Adelphi Street have?
Some of 311 Adelphi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Adelphi Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Adelphi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Adelphi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Adelphi Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 Adelphi Street offer parking?
No, 311 Adelphi Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 Adelphi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Adelphi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Adelphi Street have a pool?
No, 311 Adelphi Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Adelphi Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Adelphi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Adelphi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Adelphi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Adelphi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Adelphi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
