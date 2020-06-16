All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:31 PM

310 Graham Ave

310 Graham Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New-to-Market - This beautiful NO FEE apartment boasts pure luxury! This unit features three large bedrooms that can easily accommodate queen-size beds with extra furnishings, high ceilings, living room space, huge windows that bring in loads of natural light, dishwasher, and A/C units in each room! The building features a gym, laundry room, elevator, shared rooftop with breathtaking Manhattan views, and parking garage! Right near the L train and an easy commute to the city! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14667

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Graham Ave have any available units?
310 Graham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 310 Graham Ave have?
Some of 310 Graham Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Graham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
310 Graham Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Graham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 310 Graham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 310 Graham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 310 Graham Ave does offer parking.
Does 310 Graham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Graham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Graham Ave have a pool?
No, 310 Graham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 310 Graham Ave have accessible units?
No, 310 Graham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Graham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Graham Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Graham Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Graham Ave has units with air conditioning.
