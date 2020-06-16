310 Graham Ave

Amenities

New-to-Market - This beautiful NO FEE apartment boasts pure luxury! This unit features three large bedrooms that can easily accommodate queen-size beds with extra furnishings, high ceilings, living room space, huge windows that bring in loads of natural light, dishwasher, and A/C units in each room! The building features a gym, laundry room, elevator, shared rooftop with breathtaking Manhattan views, and parking garage! Right near the L train and an easy commute to the city! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14667