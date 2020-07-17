All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

310 East 4th Street

310 East 4th Street · (347) 455-2589
Location

310 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,990

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The time is now to live in a house and have your own office space! Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath duplex, with central AC, this is your opportunity to live in a comfortable house that includes a private terrace (deck) in one of the best blocks of Kensington, Brooklyn.
This spacious property on the border of Kensington with Windsor Terrace is currently zoned for school district 15, and the elementary school PS 130. The property is just around the block from great restaurants and only a few minutes from the F and G subway.
The duplex has two full bathrooms and around 1500sf of beautifully finished hardwood flooring. Several windows flood this vintage-meets-modern home with natural light.
The first level of the duplex is on the 2nd floor of this two-family home, where you will encounter an airy living/dining area with an L-kitchen that opens on the living space, next to the living room, a bedroom, perfect for a crib and a changing table or an amazing office to share facing the beautiful porches of this --victorian looking--neighborhood. THE OWNERS ARE WILLING TO REMOVE THE WALL DIVIDING LIVING ROOM AND OFFICE AND MAKE THE LIVING ROOM MORE SPACIOUS TOO.
The kitchen was just renovated completely, features a new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, quartz counters, and high-end dark wood cabinetry.
In the back of the first floor, you will find a well-designed master suite with two closets and a full bathroom with jacuzzi. On this floor, you will get access to a private deck that overlooks the gardens and trees of the area. This terrace completes the enjoyable first-floor lifestyle.
Head up the lovely staircase to the 2nd floor, you have two bright and large enough bedrooms to have queen-sized beds and even king-sized beds, these bedrooms also have ample closets. The adjacent bathroom on this floor has a functional layout with a bathtub.
The apartment has a full capacity washer and dryer in the master closet on this floor. The property is non-smoking and pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East 4th Street have any available units?
310 East 4th Street has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 East 4th Street have?
Some of 310 East 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 310 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 East 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 310 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 East 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 East 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
