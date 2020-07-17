310 East 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The time is now to live in a house and have your own office space! Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath duplex, with central AC, this is your opportunity to live in a comfortable house that includes a private terrace (deck) in one of the best blocks of Kensington, Brooklyn.

This spacious property on the border of Kensington with Windsor Terrace is currently zoned for school district 15, and the elementary school PS 130. The property is just around the block from great restaurants and only a few minutes from the F and G subway.

The duplex has two full bathrooms and around 1500sf of beautifully finished hardwood flooring. Several windows flood this vintage-meets-modern home with natural light.

The first level of the duplex is on the 2nd floor of this two-family home, where you will encounter an airy living/dining area with an L-kitchen that opens on the living space, next to the living room, a bedroom, perfect for a crib and a changing table or an amazing office to share facing the beautiful porches of this --victorian looking--neighborhood. THE OWNERS ARE WILLING TO REMOVE THE WALL DIVIDING LIVING ROOM AND OFFICE AND MAKE THE LIVING ROOM MORE SPACIOUS TOO.

The kitchen was just renovated completely, features a new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, quartz counters, and high-end dark wood cabinetry.

In the back of the first floor, you will find a well-designed master suite with two closets and a full bathroom with jacuzzi. On this floor, you will get access to a private deck that overlooks the gardens and trees of the area. This terrace completes the enjoyable first-floor lifestyle.

Head up the lovely staircase to the 2nd floor, you have two bright and large enough bedrooms to have queen-sized beds and even king-sized beds, these bedrooms also have ample closets. The adjacent bathroom on this floor has a functional layout with a bathtub.

The apartment has a full capacity washer and dryer in the master closet on this floor. The property is non-smoking and pet friendly.