Message me for VIRTUAL TOUR! This 3-bed 2-bath unit with a private outdoor space! Located in a lovely detached house in Cypress Hills.



You will feel at home as soon as you step inside with these additional features:

- Spacious living room

- Central Heat and Air

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher

- Expansive windows

- Private deck

- Can be rented furnished or unfurnished



Not to mention SPACE, SPACE and more SPACE



Jackie robinson parkway nearby.

Location is near Bushwick.

Lots of green park lands at the end of the block.

J / Z train at Norwood ave station 3 blocks away.