Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

A beautiful brownstone on a tree-lined block in charming Brooklyn Heights, the perfect retreat from the daily hustle and bustle of busy Manhattan. From the moment you walk in, you'll immediately be captivated by the amount of space and natural light this elegant FULL FLOOR home has to offer. Two huge bedrooms with great exposure and full wall of closet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Built-in bookcases and shelving, pantry, and coat closet