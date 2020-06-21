Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to 306 Lafayette Avenue, a top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental unit in a beautiful brownstone located on one of the most sought after blocks in Clinton Hill Brooklyn. This sun-drenched apartment offers eastern and southern exposures, has lots of pre-war charm and is situated on a lovely tree-lined block. A windowed open kitchen with Birch-wood cabinetry, a granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile flooring also features a skylight to let the sun shine in. The living room has a half cathedral ceiling, an exposed brick decorative fireplace and hardwood flooring. There are two full size bedrooms with one featuring a decorative fireplace with hardwood floors and a spacious bathroom with beautiful subway tiles. This apartment is central to a host of famous restaurants and great locations which include Peaches Restaurant, Five Brother Pizzeria, Choice Restaurant, Pratt College and the Kosciuszko Pool.