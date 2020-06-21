All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 306 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
306 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

306 Lafayette Avenue

306 Lafayette Avenue · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

306 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to 306 Lafayette Avenue, a top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental unit in a beautiful brownstone located on one of the most sought after blocks in Clinton Hill Brooklyn. This sun-drenched apartment offers eastern and southern exposures, has lots of pre-war charm and is situated on a lovely tree-lined block. A windowed open kitchen with Birch-wood cabinetry, a granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile flooring also features a skylight to let the sun shine in. The living room has a half cathedral ceiling, an exposed brick decorative fireplace and hardwood flooring. There are two full size bedrooms with one featuring a decorative fireplace with hardwood floors and a spacious bathroom with beautiful subway tiles. This apartment is central to a host of famous restaurants and great locations which include Peaches Restaurant, Five Brother Pizzeria, Choice Restaurant, Pratt College and the Kosciuszko Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
306 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 306 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 306 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 306 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 306 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 306 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 306 Lafayette Avenue has a pool.
Does 306 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 306 Lafayette Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity