Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
3041 Brighton 2nd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

3041 Brighton 2nd Street

3041 Brighton 2nd Street · (212) 627-7800
Location

3041 Brighton 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Brighton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to a gorgeous private residence at Brighton By The Sea Condominium!

This 2-Bedroom/2-Bathroom residence of over 1,000 sg ft has been newly furnished by the caring owner and is available for immediate move-in to enjoy a perfect home close to the beach.

This renovated apartment features:
- Large and super bright living room with an appointed office area;
- Huge Master-bedroom with a King-size bed, walk-in closet and custom made furniture;
- Spacious second bedroom with a Queen-size bed and two built-in closets;
- Modern and fully equipped kitchen includes custom cabinets, state of the art water filtering system, a large double-door refrigerator, dishwasher and other appliances;
- Two full Bathrooms designed to deliver the ultimate comfort: one with a soaking tub, the other with a shower stall;
- Abundant closet space throughout the apartment;
- New combo Washer/Dryer;
- Individual climate control systems installed in each room.
Please ask for a video tour.

The building features an elevator.
Enjoy living 5 minutes' walk from the beach, steps from B/Q trains and fantastic food shopping on Brighton Beach Ave.

Hot water is not included in the rent.
Tenants pay for gas and electricity.
Minimum lease term is 12 months.
Must have good credit to apply.
No pets, sorry.
Brokers CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have any available units?
3041 Brighton 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have?
Some of 3041 Brighton 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Brighton 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Brighton 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Brighton 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 Brighton 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3041 Brighton 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
