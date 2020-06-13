3041 Brighton 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Welcome to a gorgeous private residence at Brighton By The Sea Condominium!



This 2-Bedroom/2-Bathroom residence of over 1,000 sg ft has been newly furnished by the caring owner and is available for immediate move-in to enjoy a perfect home close to the beach.



This renovated apartment features:

- Large and super bright living room with an appointed office area;

- Huge Master-bedroom with a King-size bed, walk-in closet and custom made furniture;

- Spacious second bedroom with a Queen-size bed and two built-in closets;

- Modern and fully equipped kitchen includes custom cabinets, state of the art water filtering system, a large double-door refrigerator, dishwasher and other appliances;

- Two full Bathrooms designed to deliver the ultimate comfort: one with a soaking tub, the other with a shower stall;

- Abundant closet space throughout the apartment;

- New combo Washer/Dryer;

- Individual climate control systems installed in each room.

Please ask for a video tour.



The building features an elevator.

Enjoy living 5 minutes' walk from the beach, steps from B/Q trains and fantastic food shopping on Brighton Beach Ave.



Hot water is not included in the rent.

Tenants pay for gas and electricity.

Minimum lease term is 12 months.

Must have good credit to apply.

No pets, sorry.

Brokers CYOF