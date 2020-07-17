All apartments in Brooklyn
30 Powers Street

30 Powers Street · (718) 422-2596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this charming 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment located on the 2nd floor of a 3 unit townhouse in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn. The south facing, eat-in kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space, over-sized windows and new floors being installed. The 3 bedrooms are generous in size and have windows either facing a beautiful backyard or tree-lined street. The apartment has a lot of original detail including wide plank pine floors, ornate plaster moldings and tin ceilings. The bathroom was recently and tastefully renovated with white stacked subway tile and bathtub. Excellent location, just down the block from the L&G train and 8 blocks to the J&M lines. Enjoy all the Williamsburg has to offer, surrounded by cafes, shopping, bars and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Powers Street have any available units?
30 Powers Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30 Powers Street offer parking?
No, 30 Powers Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 30 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Powers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
