30 Powers Street

Welcome home to this charming 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment located on the 2nd floor of a 3 unit townhouse in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn. The south facing, eat-in kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space, over-sized windows and new floors being installed. The 3 bedrooms are generous in size and have windows either facing a beautiful backyard or tree-lined street. The apartment has a lot of original detail including wide plank pine floors, ornate plaster moldings and tin ceilings. The bathroom was recently and tastefully renovated with white stacked subway tile and bathtub. Excellent location, just down the block from the L&G train and 8 blocks to the J&M lines. Enjoy all the Williamsburg has to offer, surrounded by cafes, shopping, bars and restaurants!