30 Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system bbq/grill

Fully Furnished three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Townhouse on the border of Clinton Hill / Bedstuy gut renovated in 2018, with 2,200 square feet of indoor living space and a picturesque backyard oasis to enjoy the weather. Sun drenched open floor plan on the main floor, with a Chef's kitchen containing extra large Sub Zero Refrigerator, 48 bottle wine refrigerator, Fisher and Paykel Range, GE Wall Oven & Microwave and 8 ft white granite kitchen island. The kitchen with floor to ceiling windows opens up to the rear deck with a Weber BBQ, which leads down to the manicured garden. A perfect place to have drinks, host and relax.



Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms, a brand new LG washer/dryer, and two bathrooms both containing Kohler floating toilets. No expense was spared in the master bedroom with a custom walk-in closet, stone tiles, extra large bathtub and dual rain shower-heads.



Short walk to both Prospect Park and Fort Greene Park. 6 minute walk to both the C and G trains, 10 min walk to the A train and LIRR.



Please note this home is fully furnished and is a short term listing anywhere from 30-90 days.



Features:



Nest controlled central air/heat



Bluetooth speakers throughout house in ceiling



Skylight in both full bathrooms, and two bedrooms



Custom motorized shades in kitchen



ADT alarm system



Package room



Citi Bike on block