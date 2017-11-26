All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 30 Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
30 Monroe Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

30 Monroe Street

30 Monroe Street · (646) 262-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

30 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Townhouse on the border of Clinton Hill / Bedstuy gut renovated in 2018, with 2,200 square feet of indoor living space and a picturesque backyard oasis to enjoy the weather. Sun drenched open floor plan on the main floor, with a Chef's kitchen containing extra large Sub Zero Refrigerator, 48 bottle wine refrigerator, Fisher and Paykel Range, GE Wall Oven & Microwave and 8 ft white granite kitchen island. The kitchen with floor to ceiling windows opens up to the rear deck with a Weber BBQ, which leads down to the manicured garden. A perfect place to have drinks, host and relax.

Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms, a brand new LG washer/dryer, and two bathrooms both containing Kohler floating toilets. No expense was spared in the master bedroom with a custom walk-in closet, stone tiles, extra large bathtub and dual rain shower-heads.

Short walk to both Prospect Park and Fort Greene Park. 6 minute walk to both the C and G trains, 10 min walk to the A train and LIRR.

Please note this home is fully furnished and is a short term listing anywhere from 30-90 days.

Features:

Nest controlled central air/heat

Bluetooth speakers throughout house in ceiling

Skylight in both full bathrooms, and two bedrooms

Custom motorized shades in kitchen

ADT alarm system

Package room

Citi Bike on block

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Monroe Street have any available units?
30 Monroe Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Monroe Street have?
Some of 30 Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 30 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 30 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30 Monroe Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity