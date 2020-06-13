All apartments in Brooklyn
30 Main Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

30 Main Street

30 Main Street · (646) 246-8055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Main Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-A · Avail. now

$10,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
Spectacular Penthouse with a private terrace. Float above the east river and revel in the stunning protected views of the Manhattan Skyline, both the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges and beyond from this spectacular penthouse apartment with a private terrace in the Sweeney Building, the premiere, prewar full-service condominium in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Impeccable custom design combines urban sophistication all with the warmth of a true home. Consisting of 1515 square feet of interior living space, soaring 11.5 ft ceiling height, master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and large Jacuzzi tub, incredible closet space, a 2nd bedroom or guest area, additional powder room, open chef's kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, full laundry room, custom stained oak floors, and beautiful custom lighting. A rarity in today's rental market. Building amenities consist of a 24-hour concierge, fully equipped fitness room, and roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Main Street have any available units?
30 Main Street has a unit available for $10,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Main Street have?
Some of 30 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30 Main Street offer parking?
No, 30 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Main Street have a pool?
No, 30 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
