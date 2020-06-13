30-42 Orient Avenue

Amenities

PHB offers a two bedroom, two bath residence with its own private balcony and juliets off the bedrooms.



Apartment Details:

- Two true bedrooms

- In unit washer and dryer (vented)

- Two full baths

- Central heating and air conditioning

- Balcony

- Wide plank white oak flooring

- Videocom

- Solar window treatments in the living room

- Blackout shades in the bedrooms

- Ample closet space



Kitchen Details:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Caesarstone countertops

- European cabinetry

- Kohler fixtures



Building Amenities:

- Directly across from historic Cooper Park

- Furnished roof terrace

- FT Super



The premier residences at Orient Park were completed in 2017 and offer a lush oasis in the middle of everything Williamsburg and Bushwick have to offer.



Situated at the crossroads of Olive Street and Orient Avenue, formerly known as "Doctors Row" in the mid-20th century, this newly developed 18-unit building provides a rare opportunity to live in a tranquil enclave thoughtfully arranged on historic Cooper Park.



Authentically Brooklyn and thoughtfully modernized, Orient Park's fashionable four-story brick and glass facade is at home among the historic European-style houses that populate the neighborhood's quaint tree-lined streets.



Residing park side in Brooklyn effortlessly bestows an extraordinary residential lifestyle that is, in many ways, a world apart from big city living. Invigorating morning jogs or relaxing sunset strolls, a game of tennis on one of the two beautiful courts, the excitement and entertainment of a vibrant skate park and the ceaseless off-leash fun for your canine companion all of this and more awaits you in the pleasant retreat that is Cooper Park.



Adding to the neighborhood appeal is Orient Parks close proximity to the variety of amazing dining and nightlife options, green grocers and other retail necessities dotting Graham and Metropolitan avenues.



