All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 30-42 Orient Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
30-42 Orient Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

30-42 Orient Avenue

30 Orient Ave · (516) 512-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Orient Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
tennis court
PHB offers a two bedroom, two bath residence with its own private balcony and juliets off the bedrooms.

Apartment Details:
- Two true bedrooms
- In unit washer and dryer (vented)
- Two full baths
- Central heating and air conditioning
- Balcony
- Wide plank white oak flooring
- Videocom
- Solar window treatments in the living room
- Blackout shades in the bedrooms
- Ample closet space

Kitchen Details:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Caesarstone countertops
- European cabinetry
- Kohler fixtures

Building Amenities:
- Directly across from historic Cooper Park
- Furnished roof terrace
- FT Super

The premier residences at Orient Park were completed in 2017 and offer a lush oasis in the middle of everything Williamsburg and Bushwick have to offer.

Situated at the crossroads of Olive Street and Orient Avenue, formerly known as "Doctors Row" in the mid-20th century, this newly developed 18-unit building provides a rare opportunity to live in a tranquil enclave thoughtfully arranged on historic Cooper Park.

Authentically Brooklyn and thoughtfully modernized, Orient Park's fashionable four-story brick and glass facade is at home among the historic European-style houses that populate the neighborhood's quaint tree-lined streets.

Residing park side in Brooklyn effortlessly bestows an extraordinary residential lifestyle that is, in many ways, a world apart from big city living. Invigorating morning jogs or relaxing sunset strolls, a game of tennis on one of the two beautiful courts, the excitement and entertainment of a vibrant skate park and the ceaseless off-leash fun for your canine companion all of this and more awaits you in the pleasant retreat that is Cooper Park.

Adding to the neighborhood appeal is Orient Parks close proximity to the variety of amazing dining and nightlife options, green grocers and other retail necessities dotting Graham and Metropolitan avenues.,Apartment 4A offers a two bedroom, two bath residence with floor to ceiling windows in every room and extraordinary views.

Apartment Details:
- Wide plank white oak flooring
- In unit washer and dryer
- Central heating and air conditioning
- Videocom
- Solar window treatments in the living room
- Blackout shades in the bedrooms
- Ample closet space

Kitchen Details:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Caesarstone countertops
- European cabinetry
- Kohler fixtures

Building Amenities:
- Directly across from historic Cooper Park
- Roof terraces
- Bike Room
- Private storage units
- Excellent transportation options via the L & G subways, Citibike & bus lines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-42 Orient Avenue have any available units?
30-42 Orient Avenue has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30-42 Orient Avenue have?
Some of 30-42 Orient Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-42 Orient Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30-42 Orient Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-42 Orient Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30-42 Orient Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30-42 Orient Avenue offer parking?
No, 30-42 Orient Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 30-42 Orient Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-42 Orient Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-42 Orient Avenue have a pool?
No, 30-42 Orient Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30-42 Orient Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30-42 Orient Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30-42 Orient Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-42 Orient Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-42 Orient Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30-42 Orient Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30-42 Orient Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity