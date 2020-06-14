298 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Here is your chance to live in a pristine and thoughtfully maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom garden duplex home in picturesque Carroll Gardens. Nestled on tree-lined Union Street in between bustling Court and Smith Streets you will find this beautiful 22' wide federal style townhome. Encompassing the entire garden floor plus rec space downstairs in this stately townhouse, the garden apartment enjoys an impressive open layout, beautifully restored hardwood floors, decorative fireplace and private outdoor oasis. The notable dimensions of the building allows for a sprawling and ideal layout which spans from the massive living room to the a formal dining area which opens to a renovated kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. Through the kitchen you can directly access the backyard. Tucked quietly in the back of the building is the well proportioned master bedroom while the first two bedroom are located up front. The unit features an exposed brick wall with multiplr over-sized storage spaces. The homes central location cannot be beat! A stone's throw from award winning restaurants, boutique shops and charming parks, all will enjoy this storybook neighborhood. Available ASAP!