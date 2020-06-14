All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

298 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Here is your chance to live in a pristine and thoughtfully maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom garden duplex home in picturesque Carroll Gardens. Nestled on tree-lined Union Street in between bustling Court and Smith Streets you will find this beautiful 22' wide federal style townhome. Encompassing the entire garden floor plus rec space downstairs in this stately townhouse, the garden apartment enjoys an impressive open layout, beautifully restored hardwood floors, decorative fireplace and private outdoor oasis. The notable dimensions of the building allows for a sprawling and ideal layout which spans from the massive living room to the a formal dining area which opens to a renovated kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. Through the kitchen you can directly access the backyard. Tucked quietly in the back of the building is the well proportioned master bedroom while the first two bedroom are located up front. The unit features an exposed brick wall with multiplr over-sized storage spaces. The homes central location cannot be beat! A stone's throw from award winning restaurants, boutique shops and charming parks, all will enjoy this storybook neighborhood. Available ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Union Street have any available units?
298 Union Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 298 Union Street have?
Some of 298 Union Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
298 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 298 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 298 Union Street offer parking?
No, 298 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 298 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Union Street have a pool?
No, 298 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 298 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 298 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
