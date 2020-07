Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

*Virtual tour available*Virtual tour- https://listings.piiqvr.com/viewer?token=5ee3f25f06ce7769d2f21074Welcome to 295 Montgomery Street. This entire building has been gut renovated with great attention to detail. The apartment has a luxury eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, and heating/AC units in each room. Spa-style bathroom with deep soaking tub and glass shower wall... A video intercom allows you to see your guests and buzz them in from the convenience of your apartment. The building has laundry, shared yard, AND shared roof access! This two bedroom is available for AUGUST 1 so call today!*Ask about our special leasing incentive*