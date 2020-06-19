Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors gym yoga bathtub

Welcome to 292 Quincy Street, 2B, a sprawling 2 bedroom apartment in a prime Bedford-Stuyvesant location! Featuring tons of natural light and an abundance of closet space, this is surely the apartment you've been searching for. There is a large bathroom with soaking tub, hardwood floors throughout, mint condition kitchen appliances and a WASHER DRYER IN UNIT.Located off Nostrand Ave and in close proximity to Bedford Ave and Franklin Ave, you'll be into Manhattan in no time! The A, C and G trains are a short distance away. Surrounded by a plethora of local hotspots and eateries including, but not limited to, Saraghina, Captian Dan's "Good Time" Tavern, Lucha Lucha tasty tacos, Dough , Sacrad Yoga and Blink Fitness, Black Swan Bar, Peaches and so much more.