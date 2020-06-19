All apartments in Brooklyn
292 Quincy Street

292 Quincy St · (718) 765-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

292 Quincy St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
yoga
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
yoga
Welcome to 292 Quincy Street, 2B, a sprawling 2 bedroom apartment in a prime Bedford-Stuyvesant location! Featuring tons of natural light and an abundance of closet space, this is surely the apartment you've been searching for. There is a large bathroom with soaking tub, hardwood floors throughout, mint condition kitchen appliances and a WASHER DRYER IN UNIT.Located off Nostrand Ave and in close proximity to Bedford Ave and Franklin Ave, you'll be into Manhattan in no time! The A, C and G trains are a short distance away. Surrounded by a plethora of local hotspots and eateries including, but not limited to, Saraghina, Captian Dan's "Good Time" Tavern, Lucha Lucha tasty tacos, Dough , Sacrad Yoga and Blink Fitness, Black Swan Bar, Peaches and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Quincy Street have any available units?
292 Quincy Street has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 292 Quincy Street have?
Some of 292 Quincy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
292 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 292 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 292 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 292 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 292 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 292 Quincy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 292 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 292 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 292 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 292 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Quincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
