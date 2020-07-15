All apartments in Brooklyn
291 Himrod Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

291 Himrod Street

291 Himrod Street · No Longer Available
Location

291 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Located in bustling, prime Bushwick, this two bedroom apartment is available on the first floor of a six unit apartment building. The wing layout allows for two large, queen-size bedrooms with plenty of natural light on opposite ends of the apartment. Along with beautiful oak hardwood floors, the apartment finishes include high ceilings, exposed brick walls, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances (not pictured), modern decor bathroom with slate finishes, recessed lighting and ample closet and storage space. The apartment includes a semi-private, spacious backyard shared with the other first floor apartment and perfect for relaxing away the long, Summer weekends. The building is accessible to several modes of transportation including various bus lines and the M & L trains at Knickerbocker Ave and Dekalb Ave. Additionally, numerous local eateries, cafes, gym, banks, shopping and more abound in this delightfully diverse neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Himrod Street have any available units?
291 Himrod Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 291 Himrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
291 Himrod Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Himrod Street pet-friendly?
No, 291 Himrod Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 291 Himrod Street offer parking?
No, 291 Himrod Street does not offer parking.
Does 291 Himrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Himrod Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Himrod Street have a pool?
No, 291 Himrod Street does not have a pool.
Does 291 Himrod Street have accessible units?
No, 291 Himrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Himrod Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Himrod Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Himrod Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Himrod Street does not have units with air conditioning.
