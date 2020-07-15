291 Himrod Street

Amenities

Located in bustling, prime Bushwick, this two bedroom apartment is available on the first floor of a six unit apartment building. The wing layout allows for two large, queen-size bedrooms with plenty of natural light on opposite ends of the apartment. Along with beautiful oak hardwood floors, the apartment finishes include high ceilings, exposed brick walls, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances (not pictured), modern decor bathroom with slate finishes, recessed lighting and ample closet and storage space. The apartment includes a semi-private, spacious backyard shared with the other first floor apartment and perfect for relaxing away the long, Summer weekends. The building is accessible to several modes of transportation including various bus lines and the M & L trains at Knickerbocker Ave and Dekalb Ave. Additionally, numerous local eateries, cafes, gym, banks, shopping and more abound in this delightfully diverse neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.