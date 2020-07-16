291 5th Avenue

Amenities

Owner will pay half the broker fee for a 2 year lease



This 2 bedroom (convertible 3) apartment is in an excellent location in the heart of the Slope and within PS321 boundaries! The west-facing living room features a gorgeous arched casement window that floods the apartment with light. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a vented hood and dishwasher. There is also more than enough space for a dining room table. The queen sized bedrooms each have closets and are nice and quiet, also facing east and giving you peaceful morning light.

The 4th floor walk-up gets you even more peace and quiet as you have no one above you!

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.,Please Note:

First month & last month's rent + security deposit due at lease signing.

