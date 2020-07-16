All apartments in Brooklyn
291 5th Avenue

291 5th Avenue · (917) 968-3525
Location

291 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!

Owner will pay half the broker fee for a 2 year lease

This 2 bedroom (convertible 3) apartment is in an excellent location in the heart of the Slope and within PS321 boundaries! The west-facing living room features a gorgeous arched casement window that floods the apartment with light. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a vented hood and dishwasher. There is also more than enough space for a dining room table. The queen sized bedrooms each have closets and are nice and quiet, also facing east and giving you peaceful morning light.
The 4th floor walk-up gets you even more peace and quiet as you have no one above you!
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.,Please Note:
First month & last month's rent + security deposit due at lease signing.
Split bedroom layout plus home office (no window). Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, which opens into the living/dining room. This home is surrounded by fine dining, popular bars and lounges, fashion boutiques, neighboring services galore. A short walk to the subway at Union St/4th Avenue, which is one stop to Pacific St/Atlantic Terminal where you can connect to the 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/R/Q and LIRR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 5th Avenue have any available units?
291 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 5th Avenue have?
Some of 291 5th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
291 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 291 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 291 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 291 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 291 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 291 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 291 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 291 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
