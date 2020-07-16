291 5th Avenue

Amenities
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!
Owner will pay half the broker fee for a 2 year lease
This 2 bedroom (convertible 3) apartment is in an excellent location in the heart of the Slope and within PS321 boundaries! The west-facing living room features a gorgeous arched casement window that floods the apartment with light. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a vented hood and dishwasher. There is also more than enough space for a dining room table. The queen sized bedrooms each have closets and are nice and quiet, also facing east and giving you peaceful morning light.
The 4th floor walk-up gets you even more peace and quiet as you have no one above you!
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.,Please Note:
First month & last month's rent + security deposit due at lease signing.
Split bedroom layout plus home office (no window). Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, which opens into the living/dining room. This home is surrounded by fine dining, popular bars and lounges, fashion boutiques, neighboring services galore. A short walk to the subway at Union St/4th Avenue, which is one stop to Pacific St/Atlantic Terminal where you can connect to the 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/R/Q and LIRR.