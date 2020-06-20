Amenities

Welcome to 288 Putnam Avenue, this amazing modern chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath garden apartment with all of the amenities that you will desire in your home. Open space kitchen with bright white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Living room open to the kitchen, Spacious bedroom overlooking a beautiful backyard and full bath.This apartment is centrally located to bustling Nostrand Avenue and Fulton Street and a host of restaurants and cafes.