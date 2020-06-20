All apartments in Brooklyn
288 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

288 Putnam Avenue

288 Putnam Avenue · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

288 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN LEVEL · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
Welcome to 288 Putnam Avenue, this amazing modern chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath garden apartment with all of the amenities that you will desire in your home. Open space kitchen with bright white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Living room open to the kitchen, Spacious bedroom overlooking a beautiful backyard and full bath.This apartment is centrally located to bustling Nostrand Avenue and Fulton Street and a host of restaurants and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
288 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 288 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
288 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 288 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 288 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 288 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 288 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 288 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 288 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 288 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
