All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 282 Henry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
282 Henry Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

282 Henry Street

282 Henry Street · (917) 693-9975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

282 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming One Bedroom located in one of the most beautiful tree lined blocks in Brooklyn Heights. Converted townhouse steps away from Atlantic Avenue and Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, and retail. Take a walk down the famous Brooklyn Heights Promenade or picnic on the newly designed Pier 3! In the fall and winter months the air is filled with the smell of a fireplace. Brooklyn Heights is the closest neighborhood to Manhattan only it feels the furthest!

Apartment Features:
* Western open exposure with 3 big windows.
* Sunny 3rd floor apt.
* Separate windowed kitchen with full size fridge, stove and dishwasher.
* Queen size bedroom.
* Heat & Hot water are included.

The apartment will get fresh WHITE coat of paint and cleaned up prior to the move in.

Laundry in basement.

Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Henry Street have any available units?
282 Henry Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 Henry Street have?
Some of 282 Henry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 282 Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 282 Henry Street offer parking?
No, 282 Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 282 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Henry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 282 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 282 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 282 Henry Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity