282 Henry Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming One Bedroom located in one of the most beautiful tree lined blocks in Brooklyn Heights. Converted townhouse steps away from Atlantic Avenue and Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, and retail. Take a walk down the famous Brooklyn Heights Promenade or picnic on the newly designed Pier 3! In the fall and winter months the air is filled with the smell of a fireplace. Brooklyn Heights is the closest neighborhood to Manhattan only it feels the furthest!



Apartment Features:

* Western open exposure with 3 big windows.

* Sunny 3rd floor apt.

* Separate windowed kitchen with full size fridge, stove and dishwasher.

* Queen size bedroom.

* Heat & Hot water are included.



The apartment will get fresh WHITE coat of paint and cleaned up prior to the move in.



Laundry in basement.



Sorry no pets allowed.