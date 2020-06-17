All apartments in Brooklyn
2811 East 26th Street, #3D

2811 East 26th Street · (718) 734-2710
Location

2811 East 26th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
sauna
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex condo in the heart of sheepshead bay. On the first floor you will find the spacious kitchen and living room with lots of natural light coming. You'll also find a washer/dryer hookup and a balcony.The second floor features two big bedrooms and a bathroom. The unit has central a/c and heating. Building offers great amenities such as pool, gym, sauna, and playground. Everything is short distance away including transportation (Q/B trains, buses, express buses), just minutes away from Emmons and everything it has to offer such as the canal, shopping, restaurants, cafes,and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have any available units?
2811 East 26th Street, #3D has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have?
Some of 2811 East 26th Street, #3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 East 26th Street, #3D currently offering any rent specials?
2811 East 26th Street, #3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 East 26th Street, #3D pet-friendly?
No, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D offer parking?
No, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D does not offer parking.
Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have a pool?
Yes, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D has a pool.
Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have accessible units?
No, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 East 26th Street, #3D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2811 East 26th Street, #3D has units with air conditioning.
