2811 East 26th Street, #3D

2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex condo in the heart of sheepshead bay. On the first floor you will find the spacious kitchen and living room with lots of natural light coming. You'll also find a washer/dryer hookup and a balcony.The second floor features two big bedrooms and a bathroom. The unit has central a/c and heating. Building offers great amenities such as pool, gym, sauna, and playground. Everything is short distance away including transportation (Q/B trains, buses, express buses), just minutes away from Emmons and everything it has to offer such as the canal, shopping, restaurants, cafes,and more.