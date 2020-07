Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Full floor and gorgeous 4 bedroom / 2 bath apartment on the top floor! Located in Prime location! off the J M Z and G trains Flushing Ave stop and Walk to Myrtle Broadway Express Stop. Border of Williamsburg, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick!HUGE apartment with Roof Top access! Extra large bedrooms, OVERSIZED kitchen with Dishwasher and Island Bar! EPIC ROOF TOP with City viewsCome view this one before its gone!!