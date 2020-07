Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

NICELY RENOVATED BED-STUY 1BR/1BA APARTMENT. PLUS Extra room perfect for home office/den/nursery. Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances; nicely refinished hardwood floors throughout! New laundry and bike storage room in building. Close to TRANSPORTATION: G at Myrtle Avenue; J/M at Flushing Avenue. Near all of the exciting neighborhood dining, shopping and entertainment. Call, text or e-mail for showing. NO FEE/CYOF.