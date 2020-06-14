267 Pacific Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage lobby

Spacious, alcove studio with great closet space. Gracious layouts feature wide plank solid white oak floors, stainless steel appliances with paneled dishwasher, custom German kitchen cabinets with Caesar stone countertops and Carrara marble backsplash, and Brooklyn sourced Watermark fixtures. Custom Caesar stone vanities, and German bath cabinets. Attended lobby, bicycle garage & workshop, landscaped roof deck with grill and sun areas, on-site parking, and Martha Cooper mural. 267 Pacific is seconds away from some of Brooklyn's best dining and shopping experiences, including Bien Cuit, Van Leeuwen, Barney's, Trader Joe's and much more. Proximity to various train lines, including the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, and G, make this location extremely convenient for commuting.