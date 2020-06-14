All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

267 Pacific Street

267 Pacific Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Spacious, alcove studio with great closet space. Gracious layouts feature wide plank solid white oak floors, stainless steel appliances with paneled dishwasher, custom German kitchen cabinets with Caesar stone countertops and Carrara marble backsplash, and Brooklyn sourced Watermark fixtures. Custom Caesar stone vanities, and German bath cabinets. Attended lobby, bicycle garage & workshop, landscaped roof deck with grill and sun areas, on-site parking, and Martha Cooper mural. 267 Pacific is seconds away from some of Brooklyn's best dining and shopping experiences, including Bien Cuit, Van Leeuwen, Barney's, Trader Joe's and much more. Proximity to various train lines, including the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, and G, make this location extremely convenient for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Pacific Street have any available units?
267 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 Pacific Street have?
Some of 267 Pacific Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 267 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 267 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 267 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 267 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 267 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 267 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 267 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
