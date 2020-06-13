All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

266 Washington Avenue

266 Washington Avenue · (917) 731-8703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit F12 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW!! No broker fee on this bright studio! Go back in time with this charming pre-war building in the heart of Clinton Hill, centrally located close to Pratt Institute and numerous restaurants, bars, and boutique shops along Myrtle Ave. The Brooklyn Navy Yard is 3 blocks to the west; with the G Subway Line a short 3 blocks to the East, and the C Line 2 blocks beyond that. This unit features newly renovated kitchen and bath, with high ceilings and great natural light. Priced to rent quickly - call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Washington Avenue have any available units?
266 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 266 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
266 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 266 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 266 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 266 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 266 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 266 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 266 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 266 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
