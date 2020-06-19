262 JEFFERSON ST.

Amenities

2 bedroom / 2 full baths with huge outdoor backyard / garden! - Located right next to the Jefferson L and a walk to the M train, many of Bushwick's best bars and cafe's are just steps from the apartment,you are right next to the Maria Hernandez Park, off Knickerbocker Ave, Flushing Ave, and Morgan L / East Williamsburg area!A homely Design, hardwood floors, high ceilings. 2 Bedrooms - 2 Baths - an amazing garden / patio set up - Huge deal!Open Kitchen/ Living room - super cozy! Tons of sunlight throughout this apartment plus Heat and hot water are included in the rent making this an even better deal, Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * upon Approval Garden PatioDeckStainless steel appliancesBackyard Showing by appointment.L @ Jefferson / M @ Central Ave