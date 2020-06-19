All apartments in Brooklyn
262 JEFFERSON ST.
262 JEFFERSON ST.

262 Jefferson Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

262 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom / 2 full baths with huge outdoor backyard / garden! - Located right next to the Jefferson L and a walk to the M train, many of Bushwick's best bars and cafe's are just steps from the apartment,you are right next to the Maria Hernandez Park, off Knickerbocker Ave, Flushing Ave, and Morgan L / East Williamsburg area!A homely Design, hardwood floors, high ceilings. 2 Bedrooms - 2 Baths - an amazing garden / patio set up - Huge deal!Open Kitchen/ Living room - super cozy! Tons of sunlight throughout this apartment plus Heat and hot water are included in the rent making this an even better deal, Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * upon Approval Garden PatioDeckStainless steel appliancesBackyard Showing by appointment.L @ Jefferson / M @ Central Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have any available units?
262 JEFFERSON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have?
Some of 262 JEFFERSON ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 JEFFERSON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
262 JEFFERSON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 JEFFERSON ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 JEFFERSON ST. is pet friendly.
Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. offer parking?
No, 262 JEFFERSON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 JEFFERSON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have a pool?
No, 262 JEFFERSON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have accessible units?
No, 262 JEFFERSON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 JEFFERSON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 JEFFERSON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 JEFFERSON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
