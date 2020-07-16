All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 260 North 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
260 North 9th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

260 North 9th Street

260 North 9th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 North 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$6,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to PHB at 260 North 9th Street, a furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom offering a spacious layout both indoors and outdoors! Enjoy stunning open views of the city skyline from both terraces in this 1,400-square-foot home. Interior features include soaring 10-foot-high ceilings, wide plank white oak flooring, oversized windows, and a full-size in-home washer/dryer. The gourmet kitchen boasts bespoke top of the line appliances, an exhaust hood, and walnut cabinetry. The bathroom has a Grohe rainfall shower, deep soaking Zuma bathtub, and radiant heat floors.

260 North 6th Street features a suite of amenities such as a furnished roof deck with panoramic views of the Empire State Building and Freedom Tower, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and indoor parking for purchase. Situated in the heart of Williamsburg, this luxury building is three blocks away from McCarren Park, and in close proximity to endless restaurants, shops, and transportation options including the Bedford Ave L station and a Citi Bike share on Metropolitan and Bedford.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 North 9th Street have any available units?
260 North 9th Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 North 9th Street have?
Some of 260 North 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 North 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 North 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 260 North 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 North 9th Street offers parking.
Does 260 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 North 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 North 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 260 North 9th Street has a pool.
Does 260 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 260 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 North 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 North 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 260 North 9th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity