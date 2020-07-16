Amenities

Welcome to PHB at 260 North 9th Street, a furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom offering a spacious layout both indoors and outdoors! Enjoy stunning open views of the city skyline from both terraces in this 1,400-square-foot home. Interior features include soaring 10-foot-high ceilings, wide plank white oak flooring, oversized windows, and a full-size in-home washer/dryer. The gourmet kitchen boasts bespoke top of the line appliances, an exhaust hood, and walnut cabinetry. The bathroom has a Grohe rainfall shower, deep soaking Zuma bathtub, and radiant heat floors.



260 North 6th Street features a suite of amenities such as a furnished roof deck with panoramic views of the Empire State Building and Freedom Tower, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and indoor parking for purchase. Situated in the heart of Williamsburg, this luxury building is three blocks away from McCarren Park, and in close proximity to endless restaurants, shops, and transportation options including the Bedford Ave L station and a Citi Bike share on Metropolitan and Bedford.