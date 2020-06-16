259 21st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Best of Greenwood Heights !!!! A 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, elegantly renovated loft on a distinctive tree-lined block!

Stunning 1350 sf duplex loft with approximately 16-foot ceilings located at the coveted Saint John's Condominium, a grammar school built circa 1901 and converted into loft condominiums. One of the larger units in the building, this unit has been thoughtfully renovated to maximize the space while retaining the open feel and the light throughout.

The open kitchen has custom made cabinets and a Viola Park Island with a butcher block counter top, a Bosch dishwasher, a GE Profile fridge and stove. Additionally, there is a separate laundry room with a LG stacked washer and dryer, a custom built-in bookshelf and custom storage in the closets and under the staircase, the recently renovated bathroom is equipped with a Koehler shower system.

The building features an elevator that takes you up to a 5000 sq. ft. roof deck with expansive harbor and city views. The Saint John's Condominium also sits on a beautiful, quiet, tree-lined block in the heart of booming Greenwood Heights, steps to coveted public schools, transportation, attractive restaurants, new cafes and supermarkets.