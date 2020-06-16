All apartments in Brooklyn
259 21st St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:45 AM

259 21st St

259 21st Street · (917) 648-4849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Best of Greenwood Heights !!!! A 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, elegantly renovated loft on a distinctive tree-lined block!
Stunning 1350 sf duplex loft with approximately 16-foot ceilings located at the coveted Saint John's Condominium, a grammar school built circa 1901 and converted into loft condominiums. One of the larger units in the building, this unit has been thoughtfully renovated to maximize the space while retaining the open feel and the light throughout.
The open kitchen has custom made cabinets and a Viola Park Island with a butcher block counter top, a Bosch dishwasher, a GE Profile fridge and stove. Additionally, there is a separate laundry room with a LG stacked washer and dryer, a custom built-in bookshelf and custom storage in the closets and under the staircase, the recently renovated bathroom is equipped with a Koehler shower system.
The building features an elevator that takes you up to a 5000 sq. ft. roof deck with expansive harbor and city views. The Saint John's Condominium also sits on a beautiful, quiet, tree-lined block in the heart of booming Greenwood Heights, steps to coveted public schools, transportation, attractive restaurants, new cafes and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 21st St have any available units?
259 21st St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 21st St have?
Some of 259 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
259 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 259 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 259 21st St offer parking?
No, 259 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 259 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 21st St have a pool?
No, 259 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 259 21st St have accessible units?
No, 259 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 259 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 21st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
