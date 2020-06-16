258 Richardson Street

Amenities

A Williamsburg treasure! This spacious duplex home is a rare find in New York City and is sure to check all your house hunting boxes. At over 1800 square feet, the apartment hosts two floors of modern convenience and true privacy. It features excellent light with southern and northern exposures, an extra-large floorplan on both levels with 2 separate entrances including 2 king-sized bedrooms and 1 queen-sized bedroom, 2 full baths, a living and dining room, recreation room, hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet space, central air, and washer dryer hookups. Plus, the spacious outdoor patio is excellent for grilling, gardening and relaxing. The heart of this home is the large open plan kitchen fit for a Chef with top of the line stainless steel appliances including hooded oven, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, and a giant center island. The building is a modern 3 story residence with contemporary interiors. Prime location in the best part of Williamsburg near Greenpoint. The setting is ideal for charming strolls, coffee shops, dining, nightlife, shopping, and easy parking. Close to McCarren Park. Traveling throughout the city has never been easier with the L and G trains nearby.Key Features:Over 1800 Square Foot FloorplanExtra Large Open Kitchen with Center Island and Top of the Line Appliances Fit for a Chef!Spacious Private Outdoor PatioWasher Dryer Hook Ups2 Separate EntrancesCentral AirOpen Plan Kitchen, Living and Dining RoomDuplex with Gorgeous Modern StaircaseEasy Parking Contact us for a showing today!