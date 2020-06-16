All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

258 Richardson Street

258 Richardson Street · (646) 484-7916
Location

258 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
A Williamsburg treasure! This spacious duplex home is a rare find in New York City and is sure to check all your house hunting boxes. At over 1800 square feet, the apartment hosts two floors of modern convenience and true privacy. It features excellent light with southern and northern exposures, an extra-large floorplan on both levels with 2 separate entrances including 2 king-sized bedrooms and 1 queen-sized bedroom, 2 full baths, a living and dining room, recreation room, hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet space, central air, and washer dryer hookups. Plus, the spacious outdoor patio is excellent for grilling, gardening and relaxing. The heart of this home is the large open plan kitchen fit for a Chef with top of the line stainless steel appliances including hooded oven, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, and a giant center island. The building is a modern 3 story residence with contemporary interiors. Prime location in the best part of Williamsburg near Greenpoint. The setting is ideal for charming strolls, coffee shops, dining, nightlife, shopping, and easy parking. Close to McCarren Park. Traveling throughout the city has never been easier with the L and G trains nearby.Key Features:Over 1800 Square Foot FloorplanExtra Large Open Kitchen with Center Island and Top of the Line Appliances Fit for a Chef!Spacious Private Outdoor PatioWasher Dryer Hook Ups2 Separate EntrancesCentral AirOpen Plan Kitchen, Living and Dining RoomDuplex with Gorgeous Modern StaircaseEasy Parking Contact us for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Richardson Street have any available units?
258 Richardson Street has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 Richardson Street have?
Some of 258 Richardson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Richardson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
No, 258 Richardson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 258 Richardson Street offer parking?
Yes, 258 Richardson Street does offer parking.
Does 258 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Richardson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 258 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 258 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Richardson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Richardson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 258 Richardson Street has units with air conditioning.
