Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Large spacious 2 bedroom apartment; located in East Williamsburg neighborhood.



Plenty of sunlight.



Large common area.



Minutes away from Jefferson L stop.



Reach Williamsburg or the city in minutes.



Close proximity to galleries, bars, and cafes in the neighborhood.



All hardwood floors, and a kitchen with all modern amenities.



Pristine newly remodeled Bathroom.



Close proximity to green spaces around the neighborhood.