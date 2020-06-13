253 Macdonough Street

Amenities

Experience eloquent brownstone living in this spacious, bright, top floor 1.5 bedroom apartment on a historic block in Bed-Stuy.This apartment adorns the most decadent natural sunlight all day long from it's large south facing windows. It's the perfect dose of serenity for a professional or a couple looking for large rooms and an additional home office or den. The ceilings are high, the rooms are spacious and the charm and character appear at the right time between the modern clean lines. The spacious kitchen that is great for cooking up you favorite meal has full size appliances, great storage and a sky light. Theres also a family style washer/dryer in the building.Price includes all utilities (gas & electricity)*.The apartment is offered furnished or unfurnished. 5 minutes away from the A/C train at the Utica Ave station, 5 stops and 20 minutes from lower Manhattan. Surrounded by fine and trendy dining, leisure, arts, entertainment, shops and cafes.