253 Macdonough Street
253 Macdonough Street

253 Macdonough Street · (718) 314-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

253 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Experience eloquent brownstone living in this spacious, bright, top floor 1.5 bedroom apartment on a historic block in Bed-Stuy.This apartment adorns the most decadent natural sunlight all day long from it's large south facing windows. It's the perfect dose of serenity for a professional or a couple looking for large rooms and an additional home office or den. The ceilings are high, the rooms are spacious and the charm and character appear at the right time between the modern clean lines. The spacious kitchen that is great for cooking up you favorite meal has full size appliances, great storage and a sky light. Theres also a family style washer/dryer in the building.Price includes all utilities (gas & electricity)*.The apartment is offered furnished or unfurnished. 5 minutes away from the A/C train at the Utica Ave station, 5 stops and 20 minutes from lower Manhattan. Surrounded by fine and trendy dining, leisure, arts, entertainment, shops and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Macdonough Street have any available units?
253 Macdonough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 253 Macdonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
253 Macdonough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Macdonough Street pet-friendly?
No, 253 Macdonough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 253 Macdonough Street offer parking?
No, 253 Macdonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 253 Macdonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Macdonough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Macdonough Street have a pool?
No, 253 Macdonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 253 Macdonough Street have accessible units?
No, 253 Macdonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Macdonough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Macdonough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Macdonough Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 253 Macdonough Street has units with air conditioning.
