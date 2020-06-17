2527 Church Ave

Amenities

BRAND NEW BUILDING / BALCONY UNIT W/ SKYLINE VIEWS THROUGHOUT! Prime location near Prospect Park,New Elevator Building with Recreational Room, GYM, Laundry Room, Parking, and Awesome Rooftop Access!Just a few blocks from Prospect Park! The Parade Grounds and So much more. Incredible neighborhood on the border Of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Just a block from the 2 and 5 trains at Church Avenue and a few minutes from the B and Q at Church Avenue. LARGE Bedrooms with WINDOWS EVERYWHERE! - Built out closets in each roomPrivate Balcony / Terrace Cute open kitchen complete with Dishwasher / Microwave and all Stainless steel appliances Large modern tiled bathroom with glass wall and deep tub / shower A true delight this apartment is with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and so much light and open space! All brand new! Great closets too!Guarantors Accepted Laundry Room in the building Pets allowed *upon approval Dishwasher Gym BalconyRoof DeckCentral air and heatParking Elevator Showing by appointment Price advertised is the net rentno brokers fee rennit4146