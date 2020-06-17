All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

2527 Church Ave

2527 Church Avenue · (917) 808-0442
Location

2527 Church Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAND NEW BUILDING / BALCONY UNIT W/ SKYLINE VIEWS THROUGHOUT! Prime location near Prospect Park,New Elevator Building with Recreational Room, GYM, Laundry Room, Parking, and Awesome Rooftop Access!Just a few blocks from Prospect Park! The Parade Grounds and So much more. Incredible neighborhood on the border Of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Just a block from the 2 and 5 trains at Church Avenue and a few minutes from the B and Q at Church Avenue. LARGE Bedrooms with WINDOWS EVERYWHERE! - Built out closets in each roomPrivate Balcony / Terrace Cute open kitchen complete with Dishwasher / Microwave and all Stainless steel appliances Large modern tiled bathroom with glass wall and deep tub / shower A true delight this apartment is with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and so much light and open space! All brand new! Great closets too!Guarantors Accepted Laundry Room in the building Pets allowed *upon approval Dishwasher Gym BalconyRoof DeckCentral air and heatParking Elevator Showing by appointment Price advertised is the net rentno brokers fee rennit4146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Church Ave have any available units?
2527 Church Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2527 Church Ave have?
Some of 2527 Church Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Church Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Church Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Church Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Church Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Church Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Church Ave does offer parking.
Does 2527 Church Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Church Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Church Ave have a pool?
No, 2527 Church Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Church Ave have accessible units?
No, 2527 Church Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Church Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Church Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Church Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2527 Church Ave has units with air conditioning.
