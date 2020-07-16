Rent Calculator
2525 BEVERLY ROAD
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:00 PM
2525 BEVERLY ROAD
2525 Beverley Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2525 Beverley Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NICE SIZE APARTMENT! HARDWOOD FLOORING! NATURAL LIGHT! SPACIOUS! GOOD SIZE CLOSETS! MORE BROOKLYN APARTMENTS AVAILABLE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD have any available units?
2525 BEVERLY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 2525 BEVERLY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2525 BEVERLY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 BEVERLY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD offer parking?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 BEVERLY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 BEVERLY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
