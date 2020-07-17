All apartments in Brooklyn
252 6th Avenue
252 6th Avenue

252 6th Avenue · (646) 293-7274
Location

252 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in prime Park Slope, this apartment is nestled on 6th Ave between Carroll & Garfield. This gorgeous floor-through three-bedroom brownstone apartment was fully renovated and features beautiful oak hardwood floors, large windows w/ original shutters overlooking tree-lined 6th Ave. It also features high ceilings, original moldings, a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, dining area, huge living room, and washer/dryer in the unit! Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Tons of great restaurants, cafes and shops are just a block away on 7 Ave. & 5 Ave. 2 blocks to Prospect Park. 0.29 miles to R train at Union St District 15 - Schools zoned for this address: P.S. 321 William Penn (0K,01,02,03,04,05,SE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 6th Avenue have any available units?
252 6th Avenue has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 6th Avenue have?
Some of 252 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
252 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 252 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 252 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 252 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 252 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 252 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 252 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 252 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
