252 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in prime Park Slope, this apartment is nestled on 6th Ave between Carroll & Garfield. This gorgeous floor-through three-bedroom brownstone apartment was fully renovated and features beautiful oak hardwood floors, large windows w/ original shutters overlooking tree-lined 6th Ave. It also features high ceilings, original moldings, a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, dining area, huge living room, and washer/dryer in the unit! Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Tons of great restaurants, cafes and shops are just a block away on 7 Ave. & 5 Ave. 2 blocks to Prospect Park. 0.29 miles to R train at Union St District 15 - Schools zoned for this address: P.S. 321 William Penn (0K,01,02,03,04,05,SE)