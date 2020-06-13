250 Pacific St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*



This newly-renovated one-bedroom apartment is located in beautiful Cobble Hill where you have all your needs seconds away.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

??? New Renovations

??? Large Living Room

??? Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Including Dishwasher



BUILDING FEATURES:

??? Pristine Building Condition

??? Very Responsive Management

??? Secure Entry

??? Shared Garden/Patio Area

??? Trains (A, C, F,G, 4, 5, 6)

??? Please note: no laundry in building; nearest laundromat around the corner on Smith Street between Pacific and Dean Streets