Brooklyn, NY
250 Pacific St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

250 Pacific St

250 Pacific Street · (310) 666-5152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

This newly-renovated one-bedroom apartment is located in beautiful Cobble Hill where you have all your needs seconds away.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
??? New Renovations
??? Large Living Room
??? Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Including Dishwasher

BUILDING FEATURES:
??? Pristine Building Condition
??? Very Responsive Management
??? Secure Entry
??? Shared Garden/Patio Area
??? Trains (A, C, F,G, 4, 5, 6)
??? Please note: no laundry in building; nearest laundromat around the corner on Smith Street between Pacific and Dean Streets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Pacific St have any available units?
250 Pacific St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Pacific St have?
Some of 250 Pacific St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
250 Pacific St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Pacific St pet-friendly?
No, 250 Pacific St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 250 Pacific St offer parking?
No, 250 Pacific St does not offer parking.
Does 250 Pacific St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Pacific St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Pacific St have a pool?
No, 250 Pacific St does not have a pool.
Does 250 Pacific St have accessible units?
No, 250 Pacific St does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Pacific St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Pacific St has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Pacific St have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Pacific St does not have units with air conditioning.
