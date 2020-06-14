249 North 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Enjoy the best of Williamsburg life in this recently renovated 2-bedroom 2-bath apartment with your OWN SPACIOUS BACKYARD!

This light-filled apartment combines the convenience of modern finishes with the traditional charm of a row house. Recently renovated throughout, it boasts an open-plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two modern condo-style bathrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious and conveniently located away from each other for more privacy. The apartment's other charms include plentiful closet space, exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace. What takes this apartment to the next level are the large private patio and backyard!

Located on a quiet tree-lined block, the apartment is conveniently located close to a vast number of restaurants, stores, and Whole Foods. The building is also minutes away from the L and G train stops and a 15-minute walk from the North Williamsburg Ferry!