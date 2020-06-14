All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

249 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-L · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy the best of Williamsburg life in this recently renovated 2-bedroom 2-bath apartment with your OWN SPACIOUS BACKYARD!
This light-filled apartment combines the convenience of modern finishes with the traditional charm of a row house. Recently renovated throughout, it boasts an open-plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two modern condo-style bathrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious and conveniently located away from each other for more privacy. The apartment's other charms include plentiful closet space, exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace. What takes this apartment to the next level are the large private patio and backyard!
Located on a quiet tree-lined block, the apartment is conveniently located close to a vast number of restaurants, stores, and Whole Foods. The building is also minutes away from the L and G train stops and a 15-minute walk from the North Williamsburg Ferry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 North 8th Street have any available units?
249 North 8th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 North 8th Street have?
Some of 249 North 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 249 North 8th Street offer parking?
No, 249 North 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 249 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 North 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 249 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 249 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 North 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
