249 Monroe Street

Amazing Townhouse Triplex with Gigantic Garden! The entire house has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Originally intended to be the owners triplex this 3 Bedroom 2.5-bathroom apartment includes a 50ft long garden that is ready for you to customize and make your own! All located in beautiful BedStuy Townhouse. This apartment features a large living room that spans the length of the house, with an open kitchen plan that is perfect for entertaining. High ceilings, oversized windows, high tech lighting, exposed brick walls add to the charm & character. The kitchen is modern & stylish with all new top of the line stainless steel appliances and glass tiled backsplash. On the garden level 3 full sized bedrooms give you all the space & privacy you need. The 2 bathrooms are all new, and nicely appointed. There is also a fully finished basement that is perfect for a media center or playroom there is central air conditioning installed throughout the home. Located in prime Bedford Stuyvesant close to all major subway lines and all neighborhood amenities. Tenant pays all utilites.(No Pets Allowed)