Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

249 Monroe Street

249 Monroe Street · (212) 937-1995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Amazing Townhouse Triplex with Gigantic Garden! The entire house has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Originally intended to be the owners triplex this 3 Bedroom 2.5-bathroom apartment includes a 50ft long garden that is ready for you to customize and make your own! All located in beautiful BedStuy Townhouse. This apartment features a large living room that spans the length of the house, with an open kitchen plan that is perfect for entertaining. High ceilings, oversized windows, high tech lighting, exposed brick walls add to the charm & character. The kitchen is modern & stylish with all new top of the line stainless steel appliances and glass tiled backsplash. On the garden level 3 full sized bedrooms give you all the space & privacy you need. The 2 bathrooms are all new, and nicely appointed. There is also a fully finished basement that is perfect for a media center or playroom there is central air conditioning installed throughout the home. Located in prime Bedford Stuyvesant close to all major subway lines and all neighborhood amenities. Tenant pays all utilites.(No Pets Allowed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Monroe Street have any available units?
249 Monroe Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Monroe Street have?
Some of 249 Monroe Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 249 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 249 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 249 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 249 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 249 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
