All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard

241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard · (503) 200-7761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,988

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this sunsoaked one bedroom with a versatile layout that could potentially be converted. This is a brand new building never lived in. The apartment features new stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet storage, large tiled bath, high ceiling, oversized windows, and kitchen that vents out.The building is only a few block from dozens of restaurants, deli, convenient stores, and the G, J, M, Z, A, C trains.Now offering 1 month free on a 15 month lease. Did I mention no board approval or fees? Call or email anytime to schedule a private showing.*Price reflected on the net effect after 1 month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have any available units?
241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard has a unit available for $1,988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard offer parking?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity