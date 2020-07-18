241 Marcus Garvey Boulevard

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first to live in this sunsoaked one bedroom with a versatile layout that could potentially be converted. This is a brand new building never lived in. The apartment features new stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet storage, large tiled bath, high ceiling, oversized windows, and kitchen that vents out.The building is only a few block from dozens of restaurants, deli, convenient stores, and the G, J, M, Z, A, C trains.Now offering 1 month free on a 15 month lease. Did I mention no board approval or fees? Call or email anytime to schedule a private showing.*Price reflected on the net effect after 1 month free.