Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

240 Saint Johns Place

240 Saint Johns Place · (815) 222-3879
Location

240 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$11,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Step into a contemporary sanctuary in prime Park Slope. This magnificently renovated home blends new architectural trends with original design elements. Just steps away from Prospect Park, no detail has been left behind in this stunning triplex unit. With white oak floors throughout, over 860 sq ft of outdoor space and a wood-burning fireplace, this apartment hosts a variety of spaces that are perfect for entertaining.
The open kitchen features vented exhaust, custom walnut cabinetry, Bosch appliances and three skylights, basking the space with soft natural light. Walk from the dining room through beautiful glass French doors that open up to a private terrace with custom seating and planters. Follow the staircase up to a private roof deck with water hook-up and spanning views from 1WTC to the Empire State building and beyond.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace with original restored moulding. Each bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with custom-marble and Kohler fixtures, custom maple closets and verdant tree-line views.
The laundry room, which has its own additional sink, is conveniently located near the bedrooms. The heating and cooling is zoned separately in every room.
240 St John's Place is conveniently located near Grand Army Plaza and 7th Stations with access to B,Q,2&3 Trains.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
240 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 240 Saint Johns Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
240 Saint Johns Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 240 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 240 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 240 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Saint Johns Place does not have units with air conditioning.
