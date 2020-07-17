24 Washington Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Dumbo. This great Dumbo home accepts pets (Cats and dogs), has a dishwasher in the kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. F train is nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Dumbo apartment before your competitors do!