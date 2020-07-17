All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:24 AM

24 Washington Street

24 Washington Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Washington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Dumbo. This great Dumbo home accepts pets (Cats and dogs), has a dishwasher in the kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. F train is nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Dumbo apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Washington Street have any available units?
24 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 24 Washington Street have?
Some of 24 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 24 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 24 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 24 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
