Brooklyn, NY
239 Stuyvesant Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

239 Stuyvesant Avenue

239 Stuyvesant Avenue · (646) 629-4639
Location

239 Stuyvesant Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
This quintessential Bed-Stuy 1-bedroom, floor-through apartment is located in Stuyvesant Heights on the garden level of an exceptional townhouse. It's loaded with charm and great architectural details such as original fireplace, built-in cabinetry, wainscoting, French doors, parquetry floors, original shutters with beautiful iron-work outside the windows. The bedroom is in the back for a quiet night's sleep, plus a sizable eat-in kitchen and bright white classic bath. Short walk to the Utica express station for the A/C trains, and near the best establishments that Stuyvesant Heights has to offer such as Saraghina, Peaches, Mama Fox, Trad Room, Chez Oskar, Nana Ramen, Milk & Pull, L'Antagoniste, Bar LunAtico and more. Sorry, strictly no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue have any available units?
239 Stuyvesant Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 239 Stuyvesant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 Stuyvesant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Stuyvesant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue offer parking?
No, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 Stuyvesant Avenue has units with air conditioning.
