239 Stuyvesant Avenue

Amenities

air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities

This quintessential Bed-Stuy 1-bedroom, floor-through apartment is located in Stuyvesant Heights on the garden level of an exceptional townhouse. It's loaded with charm and great architectural details such as original fireplace, built-in cabinetry, wainscoting, French doors, parquetry floors, original shutters with beautiful iron-work outside the windows. The bedroom is in the back for a quiet night's sleep, plus a sizable eat-in kitchen and bright white classic bath. Short walk to the Utica express station for the A/C trains, and near the best establishments that Stuyvesant Heights has to offer such as Saraghina, Peaches, Mama Fox, Trad Room, Chez Oskar, Nana Ramen, Milk & Pull, L'Antagoniste, Bar LunAtico and more. Sorry, strictly no pets and no smoking.