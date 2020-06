Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

NO FEE!!!! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath



This renovated 4 bedroom apartment gives you the space and comfort that you have always wanted



Apartment features: -New stainless steel appliances -Gorgeous hardwood flooring -Spacious Lay out -

This apartment is located just 4 blocks to the train and located near a ton of amazing bars and restaurants! Call/text/email to set up a viewing today! This one won't last...