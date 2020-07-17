All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
236 7th Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

236 7th Avenue

236 7th Avenue · (203) 309-9928
Location

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
key fob access
Virtual or contactless in-person showings available inquire for more details.

Video upon request.

This sprawling three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has just been thoughtfully reimagined and renovated. Prepare to be blown away by an oversized, suburban-like L-shaped kitchen complete with custom white shaker cabinetry, panelized appliances by Liebherr and Bosch, integrated stacked washer/dryer and a large center island. Directly adjacent to the open kitchen is the 26-foot-wide living and dining space complete with 4 large windows, allowing in an abundance of natural light. Quietly tucked away in the rear sit three truly generous sized bedrooms with large closets. The two brand new windowed bathrooms feature hexagon marble flooring, modern fixtures, and heated flooring. Beautiful hardwood flooring runs throughout the apartment. No expense was spared in this thoughtful renovation which has created a loft-like home in the heart of Park Slope. Enjoy the privacy of living within a small 3-unit building where each unit resides on its own floor.

236 7th Avenue is a classic pre-war building that has been fully renovated with design and meticulous restoration, allowing residents to enjoy the comforts of modern living without sacrificing the character that has made this neighborhood one of the most sought after in Brooklyn. Latch, the leading digital keyless security system, has been installed to provide residents with a secure and efficient way to manage package delivery remotely. Tenants have the option to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. The common areas have been nicely refreshed to match the updated style of the apartments. The management company is professional and responsive, and a dedicated super add to the many benefits of residing in this building.

The F/G subway lines are close by offering convenient access throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island City. Centrally located to all of Park Slope's best restaurants, cafes, bars, and a short walk to Prospect Park. This building is zoned for P.S. 321 William Penn school.

Now offering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 7th Avenue have any available units?
236 7th Avenue has a unit available for $5,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 7th Avenue have?
Some of 236 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
236 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 236 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 236 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 236 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 236 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 236 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 236 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 236 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 236 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
