Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated key fob access

Virtual or contactless in-person showings available inquire for more details.



Video upon request.



This sprawling three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has just been thoughtfully reimagined and renovated. Prepare to be blown away by an oversized, suburban-like L-shaped kitchen complete with custom white shaker cabinetry, panelized appliances by Liebherr and Bosch, integrated stacked washer/dryer and a large center island. Directly adjacent to the open kitchen is the 26-foot-wide living and dining space complete with 4 large windows, allowing in an abundance of natural light. Quietly tucked away in the rear sit three truly generous sized bedrooms with large closets. The two brand new windowed bathrooms feature hexagon marble flooring, modern fixtures, and heated flooring. Beautiful hardwood flooring runs throughout the apartment. No expense was spared in this thoughtful renovation which has created a loft-like home in the heart of Park Slope. Enjoy the privacy of living within a small 3-unit building where each unit resides on its own floor.



236 7th Avenue is a classic pre-war building that has been fully renovated with design and meticulous restoration, allowing residents to enjoy the comforts of modern living without sacrificing the character that has made this neighborhood one of the most sought after in Brooklyn. Latch, the leading digital keyless security system, has been installed to provide residents with a secure and efficient way to manage package delivery remotely. Tenants have the option to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. The common areas have been nicely refreshed to match the updated style of the apartments. The management company is professional and responsive, and a dedicated super add to the many benefits of residing in this building.



The F/G subway lines are close by offering convenient access throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island City. Centrally located to all of Park Slope's best restaurants, cafes, bars, and a short walk to Prospect Park. This building is zoned for P.S. 321 William Penn school.



Now offering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,300.