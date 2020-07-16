All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2355 East 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2355 East 13th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

2355 East 13th Street

2355 East 13th Street · (212) 500-1192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Sheepshead Bay
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2355 East 13th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Early Bird Special - 3bed 2 bath off the Q Train Spacious 3 private bedroom apartment. Great location in Sheepshead Bay Brooklyn. Hardwood flooring throughout. Dishwasher in kitchen, and small compact washing machine in bathroom (you can keep or remove it) Q train is near. Balcony. 1st, security, and One month broker fee applies. Please call if you have any questions or wish to setup time to view this apartment. Virtual-Video Tours at this time. Heat, hot water included, only pay Electric. 1100 sqft. It is small pet friendly. Credit requirements must be met. Listing brokered by ONLINE REALTY NETWORK LLC, contact Kevin Hamilton at 347-342-6130 or kevinhamilton@onlinerealtynet.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 East 13th Street have any available units?
2355 East 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2355 East 13th Street have?
Some of 2355 East 13th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2355 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 East 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2355 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 2355 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2355 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 2355 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2355 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 2355 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 East 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2355 East 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2355 East 13th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity