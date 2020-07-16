2355 East 13th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Early Bird Special - 3bed 2 bath off the Q Train Spacious 3 private bedroom apartment. Great location in Sheepshead Bay Brooklyn. Hardwood flooring throughout. Dishwasher in kitchen, and small compact washing machine in bathroom (you can keep or remove it) Q train is near. Balcony. 1st, security, and One month broker fee applies. Please call if you have any questions or wish to setup time to view this apartment. Virtual-Video Tours at this time. Heat, hot water included, only pay Electric. 1100 sqft. It is small pet friendly. Credit requirements must be met. Listing brokered by ONLINE REALTY NETWORK LLC, contact Kevin Hamilton at 347-342-6130 or kevinhamilton@onlinerealtynet.com